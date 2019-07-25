Marijuana trees worth an estimated TT$24 million, were destroyed by officers of the Southern Division Task Force, during a marijuana eradication exercise, conducted in the Moruga district yesterday afternoon.
The exercise was conducted between 8:00am and 4:00pm, on Wednesday 24th July, 2019, and included members of the Special Forces, the Special Investigations Unit, the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and the Air Support Unit.
During the exercise, eight marijuana fields containing 24,000 fully grown trees, were discovered along with two camps in the Moruga district.
The trees were subsequently destroyed.
Investigations are ongoing.