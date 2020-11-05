Professor Hariharan Seetharaman, Secretary of the council of the Medical Board of T&T says the circumstances involving the discriminatory remarks allegedly made by a South based doctor "will be addressed at the Council's regular monthly meeting next Wednesday.
The Council assures a statement will be then issued on the matter.
But what are their powers anyway? According to the Medical Board Act, a practitioner guilty of infamous or disgraceful can be censured, suspended or have his license revoked.
However, all disciplinary decisions of the council are subject to review by a judge in chambers.