Professor Hariharan Seetharaman, Secretary of the council of the Medical Board of T&T says the circumstances involving the discriminatory remarks allegedly made by a South based doctor "will be addressed at the Council's regular monthly meeting next Wednesday.

The Council assures a statement will be then issued on the matter.

But what are their powers anyway? According to the Medical Board Act, a practitioner guilty of infamous or disgraceful can be censured, suspended or have his license revoked.

However, all disciplinary decisions of the council are subject to review by a judge in chambers.

