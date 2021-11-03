The media fraternity is tonight mourning the loss of veteran journalist
Errol Pilgrim who passed away at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex after undergoing surgery.
Pilgrim started in journalism in print media, working at both the Trinidad Guardian and Trinidad Express newspapers, before he ventured into broadcasting.
He was the political reporter at TTT for many years before assuming the role as Deputy Head of News and then Head of News, up to the time the station was closed down in 2005.
The Media Association says it is saddened to learn of Pilgrim's passing and said he is remembered by the many journalists who worked with him as a consumate professional and for his guidance to those entering the field.
Errol Pilgrim was up to the time of his death a columnist with the Trinidad Express.
He is survived by his wife, Carol and three children.
We at CCN TV6 extend condolences to the Pilgrim family.