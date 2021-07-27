National Icon , Master Artist, Poet, Author and Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts Dr LeRoy Clarke has died.
Mr Clarke , one of this country's premiere artists had been ailing for some time and died at his Cascade home around 6 o clock this morning.
In 1998 he was honoured by the National Museum and Art Gallery of Trinidad and Tobago and was given the title of Master Artist". In 2003 he was presented as a National Icon by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and in 2008 he received his Doctorate of Fine Arts from the University of Trinidad and Tobago . In bestowing the honour on him UTT said Mr Clarke was known for his expertise as an artist and continues to defy boundaries with his art.
Makemba Kunle who had a long relationship with Mr Clarke spoke with TV6 anchor Desha Rambhajan.