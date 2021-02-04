Attorney at Law Martin George believes legislative intervention is needed to resolve the deadlock in the Tobago House of Assembly
Following last Mondays election in Tobago the Peoples National Movement and the Peoples Democratic Party both won 6 seats each which resulted in a tie.
Since then there has been much debate as to how the situation could be resolved.
But speaking on todays Morning Edition, Mr George offered what he thought could be a good solution.
He does not believe the THA's standing orders are a viable option.