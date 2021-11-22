The Opposition has written to the President calling on her to revoke the appointment of Independent Senator Anthony Vieira.
Senator Wade Mark, the Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate says they are questioning the independence of the Senator.
Senator Vieira has raised a motion calling on the Senate to establish a Select Committee to consider and report on a code of ethical conduct and behavior for Senators.
In the motion, due to be debated on Tuesday, Private Members Day, Senator Vieira has raised concerns about the conduct of the Opposition Senators during the meeting of the Electoral College on October 21st.
We were joined by former Independent Senator, Senior Counsel Martin Daly.