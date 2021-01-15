Two men have been charged, following a fifty-thousand-dollar drug bust, in Maraval.

30-year-old Benjamin Martin and 31-year-old Dion Salandy are charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say, on Thursday they got a tip, and went to Catalina Court, Haleland Park.

There, officers say they saw two men conducting, what appeared to be a transaction, in a station wagon.

Police say they searched the men and the car, and allegedly found five sealed packages of marijuana.

The drugs weighed 5.2 kilograms.

