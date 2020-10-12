A 36 year old Siparia man appeared in court today...charged with the murder of his ex-wife.
Sunil Dookie, an electrician, of Thompson Trace, Siparia faces a murder charge in the death of 25 year old, Reshma Kanchan.
When Dookie appeared virtually before Siparia Magistrate Aden Stroudd, he was not represented by an attorney.
The matter was adjourned to November 9th.
Kanchan, a mother of two, was chopped to death along Laltoo Branch Road, Penal on September 29th.
According to the TTPS, Kanchan left her home around 8:45am that day and was seen arguing with a person in a black vehicle which then sped off.
She was then found lifeless with chop wounds on the side of the road.
Dookie was detained after the vehicle he was driving collided with a metal garbage bin, he was suffering with a wound to his neck.
The TTPS also stated that their records show Dookie made a police report the day before the killing, that he was having domestic problems with Kanchan and complained of having suicidal feelings.