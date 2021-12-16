59 year old Trevor Clarke, from Back Hill, Whim reportedly fell and hit his head, shortly before noon on Wednesday.
According to police reports, Mr. Clarke was liming with a friend in the Scarborough area, when he complained of feeling unwell.
He got up, walked a few steps, fell, hit his head and died moments later. Mr. Clarke was not rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital for medical attention, instead, he lay on the pavement for over an hour, while persons walked by. Tobago police visited the scene and are continuing investigations.