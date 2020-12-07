A 56 year old Princes Town man has been charged for sexually touching his 13 year old cousin.
The man was expected to appear before a Princes Town magistrate today to face the charge.
According to police, the man was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual touching of a minor on Saturday by WPC Ramroop of the Southern Division Child Protection unit.
In October, the teenaged girl told her mother that sometime between November and December 2019 while at the home of her elder cousin, he sexually assaulted her.
She later told her mother who then reported the matter to police, leading to his subsequent arrest and charge following investigations.
Meanwhile, a 33 year old San Juan man was charged for the sexual assault of two young girls, ages six and 13 years old.
The man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate today following a report by the teen on December 3rd.
The accused is said to have placed a towel over the face of the 13-year old and then sexually assaulted her in the presence of the six year old.
The man was subsequently apprehended and positively identified by the girls.
He was charged with sexual penetration of a minor and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.