Carenage residents took matters into their own hands today and beat and tied up a man they accused of assaulting an 11-year-old child.
A picture and video of him were also circulated via social media for all to see .
He was nude, bloody and tied to a utility pole with pieces of wire and rope
The incident came on the heels of a report by a woman that her grandchild was assaulted by a man.
Police said residents of Upper Abbe Poujade street had beaten him.
He was subsequently rescued by police and taken to hospital for treatment.
Investigations are continuing.