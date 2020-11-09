Carenage residents took matters into their own hands today and beat and tied up a man they accused of assaulting an 11-year-old child.

A picture and video of him were also circulated via social media for all to see .

He was nude, bloody and tied to a utility pole with pieces of wire and rope

The incident came on the heels of a report by a woman that her grandchild was assaulted by a man.

Police said residents of Upper Abbe Poujade street had beaten him.

He was subsequently rescued by police and taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

