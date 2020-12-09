The bell has rung for bye-elections to be held in five local government electoral districts, on January 25th.
A letter from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to President Paula-Mae Weekes, was shared on on social media, by the Office of the Prime Minister.
The letter said Writs of Election for bye-elections are to be issued for January 4th to be Nomination Day, and January 25th to be polling day for:
- Arima Central;
- Cunupia;
- Morne Coco/ Alyce Glen -- in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation;
- Hollywood -- in the Point Fortin Borough Corporation; and
- Hindustan -- in the Princes Town Regional Corporation.
That's after the councillors for those districts were elected as Members of Parliament, in the August 10th General Election.
January 4th and 25th are also Nomination Day and Election Day -- respectively, for the Tobago House of Assembly elections.