Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein says he's deployed investigators to gain more insight into allegations of state contracts being awarded by municipalities to criminals.
In a media release, the Ministry called the accusations "a matter of urgency".
He says CEO of all the corporations have been contacted to provide support for the investigations.
“Each Municipal Corporation is responsible for awarding contracts in their area. This includes advertising, the tendering process and ultimately the selection of a contractor and the award of contracts. The Ministry’s role is in the provision of financial and technical support to ensure that projects are completed within budget and schedule,” he said.
Hosein added that the allegations made are worthy of investigations and will be seeking to operate within the government's anti-corruption and transparency mandate.