LIAT wishes to advise passengers that due to the passage of Tropical Storm Karen that several destinations within the LIAT network will be affected. In the interest of passenger and crew safety as well as the closure of several airports, several flights have been cancelled.
Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for 22nd September 2019:
• LI 304 from Grenada to Barbados
• LI 308 from Trinidad to St. Vincent
• LI 308 from St. Vincent to Barbados
• LI 374 from Barbados to St. Lucia
• LI 375 from St. Lucia to Barbados
• LI 392 from Ogle, Guyana to Barbados
• LI 310 from Trinidad to St. Lucia
• LI 310 from St. Lucia to Antigua
• LI 337 from Barbados to Grenada
• LI 338 from Grenada to Barbados
• LI 771 from Barbados to St. Vincent
• LI 771 from St. Vincent to Trinidad
• LI 772 from Trinidad to Grenada
• LI 772 from Grenada to Barbados
• LI 521 from Barbados to Ogle, Guyana
• LI 727 from Barbados to Grenada
• LI 727 from Grenada to Trinidad
• LI 726 from Trinidad to St. Vincent
• LI 726 from St. Vincent to Barbados
• LI 755 from Barbados to St. Vincent
• LI 756 from St. Vincent to St. Lucia
• LI 756 from St. Lucia to Barbados
• LI 335 from Barbados to Trinidad
• LI 737 from Barbados to St. Vincent
• LI 737 from St. Vincent to Trinidad
• LI 738 from Trinidad to Grenada
• LI 309 from Antigua to St. Lucia
• LI 309 from St. Lucia to Trinidad
• LI 368 from Barbados to St. Lucia
• LI 369 from St. Lucia to Barbados
• LI 523 from Barbados to Grenada
• LI 523 from Grenada to Trinidad (LI 523 will operate direct from Barbados to Trinidad.)
Passengers will be allowed to rebook their flights between 22nd – 24th September 2019. Affected passengers will have all change fees and fare differences waived within the specified rebooking period.
We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT's Call Centre for rebooking at their earliest convenience:
- To call toll free from destinations within the Caribbean 1-888-844-LIAT (5428)
- For those calling Antigua from other countries 1-268-480-5601/2
- For those calling within Antigua please telephone 480-5582
- For those calling from Barbados 1-246 434 5428
- E-mail: Reservations@liat.com
Passengers who decide to travel but are unable to complete their journey due to disruption caused by weather conditions, will not be provided with meals, transportation, hotel accommodation etc. Passengers with onward connections are advised to contact the respective regional and international carriers.
LIAT will continue to operate its normal flight schedule in the unaffected territories in the network.
LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused by these cancellations as a result of the passage of the Tropical Storm Karen.
The next advisory will be given at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday 22nd September, 2019.