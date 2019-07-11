Michelle Lee Ahye is speaking out after her Texas arrest was reported in media.
In a Facebook post, Lee Ahye explained that no charges were laid against her despite the arrest.
However the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Texas posted she was charged with assault.
Expressing hurt and sadness over the event, she also wished her wife, Chelsea well in her future endeavours.
Updating fans, she also revealed that she's currently in Europe focusing on events that she intends to represent Trinidad and Tobago in.
She's also asked that the public allow her privacy during this time.