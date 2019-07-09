In just over 10 and a half years, the community of Laventille has recorded 1318 murders.
1232 of those murders stemmed from gun violence.
It's one of many startling statistics coming out of a meeting held at the St. Barbs Basketball Court in Laventille today.
MP for the area, Fitzgerald Hinds, chaired the meeting, calling on the community to account for the violence in the area.
Other residents, including teachers, mediators and other stakeholders shared their stories, in an effort to properly discuss crime and violence.