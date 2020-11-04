The Agricultural Development Bank in collaboration with the Cocoa Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited launched the "Cocoa Connector Loan" on Tuesday, designed to fund farmers across 18 selected cocoa clusters.
The ultimate goal is to stimulate primary production and activities aimed toward rejuvenating the cocoa industry.
Wondering how it works?
Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat, added that cocoa farmers have been able to keep bean and chocolate production in Trinidad and Tobago within the top 50 in the world. Progressive farmers who are considered to be early adopters and innovators in their rehabilitation programme, as well as microprocessors and chocolatiers who participate in the cocoa value chain would benefit greatly.