After a failed bid to sway the UNC membership away from Kamla Persad Bissessar, Attorney at Law Larry Lalla calls himself a proud loser and refuses to congratulate Mrs Persad Bissessar on her win.
In a statement Mr Lalla describes the former Prime Minister as a failed leader who should step down
to allow the party to breathe, and look for new leadership, free from the failed leader's control.
He says the election results were inevitable given what he described as the total control the political leader had over all party functionaries.
He accused the leader of using her absolute control to:
- Appoint the election committee
- Get Public Endorsements from MPs, Senators etc.
- Allow Constituency Execs to work as Election Day Staff
- Have each MP mobilize/ support her slate.
Mr Lalla says "I ran in both elections and am a proud loser of both..."
"I refuse to congratulate Kamla Persad Bissessar, because congratulations are reserved for commendation when someone does something admirable. Kamla Persad Bissessar has no leadership clothes, but is perhaps the most cunning creature on earth, to be able to exercise total control over the UNC the way she does."
On what's next for the attorney? Well, he says, it's to an enjoyable Christmas with his wife and daughter.