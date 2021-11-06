The Lady Hochoy Home is under quarantine following a COVID-19 outbreak at the centre for handicapped children.
According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram, based on information from the County Medical Officer of Health for St. George West, there is a total of 68 residents in the home: 38 females and 30 males.
According to Dr. Parasram, it is a good testament to the effectiveness of vaccination. He notes that, in such settings where many of the spaces are communal, it makes the transmission of communicable disease very easy.
Because of this, steps were taken,, to find out the COVID-19 status of all residents and staff at the home.