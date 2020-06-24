Tobago's 3rd murder victim, Dwight Turpin, was employed as a labourer with the Development program, under the Division of Infrastructure. A lone gunman fled the scene in Mr. Turpin's white motorcar.
Labourer murdered in Tobago
