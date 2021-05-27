KLM Dutch Airlines, the national carrier of the Netherlands will be flying into Trinidad when the borders reopen as part of their winter schedule.
The Airports Authority says the introduction of KLM can result in lower costs for travel to Europe through increased competition with the addition of a new carrier.
The Airports says the acquisition of a new route and airline for Piarco International Airport, originating in Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam, is phenomenal news which comes on the heels of three years of work where the Authority initiated talks at an aviation industry networking conference and developed a relationship with KLM.
General Manager Hayden Newton, Deputy General Manager, Estates Planning and Business Development, Mr Emmanuel Baah and Marketing Manager, Ms.Joanna Fridy of the Authority, led discussions with representatives from KLM Royal Dutch Airline at these international conferences.
Mr. Newton, on receiving the news, said the hope of new air service routes, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic's negative impact on global travel, is a great accomplishment for the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.
KLM operates an extensive network which includes services within Europe and to Asia, Africa, North America, Central and South America, and the Middle East. The airline will be flying the route Amsterdam –Barbados –Trinidad –Amsterdam.