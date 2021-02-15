Kirk Waithe -- the leader of the "NOW" political party, and the founder of the TCM auto services company is seeking to clear the name of Andrew "Solo" Morris.

Morris was one of the suspects in the Andrea Bharatt case.

He died in police custody.

In a video shared with TV6, Waithe said Morris was not involved in Bharatt's death and disappearance.

The message is apparently about a GPS system in a car.

And while the person in the voice-note is never heard identifying himself, Kirk Waithe says that the voice was that of Andrew Solo Morris.

And, there is no reference to any of the other suspects named in the case, nor any mention of Bharatt.

