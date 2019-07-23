Senior Counsel Israel Khan renews his call on the Law Association of T&T to file for Judicial Review of the Prime Minister’s decision not to trigger a Section 137 tribunal saying based on the evidence, the PM’s “non-action is irrational and unreasonable and no reasonable Prime Minister could have ever exercised his discretion in this way.”
The SC sliced through Queen’s Counsel Steven Andrews advice, on which the PM relied for his decision not to set up a tribunal to investigate Chief Justice Ivor Archie for misconduct. He called the legal opinion “patently wrong”, saying it is “not worth the paper it is written on.”
“The legal opinion is an exercise in what Trinbagonians deem to be “intellectual masturbation”, he writes.
While the QC cautioned the PM against doing what the tribunal ought to do (come to a conclusion regarding the allegations) but wound up doing the same thing.
“He himself (Stevens Q.C) throughout his so-called independent legal opinion engaged in analyzing and assessing the evidence and concludes for the Prime Minister that the evidence in support of the allegations of misbehavior is borderline and weak.”
Mr Khan further says the QC “cherry picked the evidence in order to support the Prime Minister’s “confirmation bias” which was come hell or highwaters he was not going to trigger a Section 137 tribunal.”