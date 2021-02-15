COVID-19 cancelled Carnival Monday, but in San Fernando you might have caught a glimpse of at least one masquerader today.
The Mayor of the second city, Junia Regrello was clad in a traditional mas outfit for work today.
Speaking to Express photographer Dexter Philip outside city hall this afternoon, he said it was not a sign of protest, but rather he wanted to keep the meaning of carnival alive... even in the face of official celebrations being cancelled.
He says the birth of carnival dates back to the 1800s and was a sign of resistance during slavery leading up to our emancipation.
He says he chose to remember that by showing up to work in full costume.