Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says amending the procurement Act will not make it operational, but will weaken it.
Taking to her Facebook page, the Opposition Leader speaks to Friday's intended debate on amendments to the Procurement Act.
She says over the past 5 years, there has been no attempt by Government to operationalise the legislation despite repeated calls by the Opposition and civil society.
She says, quote: "They intend to amend the legislation a third time on Friday. The government will move an amendment to the Procurement Act to extract the teeth out of the legislation, leaving it without any bite at curbing corruption."
She calls it Government's third attempt to " water-down" the Legislation... adding that Government has again missed the opportunity to bring forth necessary Regulations to operationalise the Act.
She accuses the government, through amendment of section 7, of removing legal, financial, accounting and auditing, medical services from the scrutiny of the Act.
She called on the Prime Minister to come clean on the removal saying "The Minister must answer why legal services and medical services are exempt from the Act. Is it because there is a Minister of Government with an interest in a medical company? Is the exemption for the provision of financial services as a result of a Minister of Government's close ties to a relative that provides financial services to the Government?"