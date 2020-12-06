Who will be the next political leader of the United National Congress?

Will it be Kamla Persad-Bissessar or Vasant Bharath.

The polls have closed in the party's internal elections, held today, and the votes are now being counted.

The party's incumbent leader cast her vote this afternoon, at Parvati Girls College, in Debe.

She spoke with reporters about the internal election campaign, saying she has a message for the "haters."

Persad-Bissessar also offered condolences to the family of murdered 18-year-old Ashanti Riley.

She also called out the Attorney General for certain comments he made.

Past 7 Days On 6!

Two women reported missing subsequently found dead... Primary and Secondary school students to be back in class from February 8th and government passed procurement legislation.

PM Upset With Tobago

The Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly has joined Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in condemning the recent team building exercise conducted by some members of the Division of Finance.

Relaunch Of The ODPM’s Volunteer Programme

If you have ever been in the unfortunate position of being affected by a natural disaster you would know -the good samaritians who come to your aid are regular citizens much like yourself.

UNC Votes For Next Leader

