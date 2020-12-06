Who will be the next political leader of the United National Congress?
Will it be Kamla Persad-Bissessar or Vasant Bharath.
The polls have closed in the party's internal elections, held today, and the votes are now being counted.
The party's incumbent leader cast her vote this afternoon, at Parvati Girls College, in Debe.
She spoke with reporters about the internal election campaign, saying she has a message for the "haters."
Persad-Bissessar also offered condolences to the family of murdered 18-year-old Ashanti Riley.
She also called out the Attorney General for certain comments he made.