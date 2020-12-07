The membership of the United National Congress has again given Kamla Persad-Bissessar the thumbs up, voting for her overwhelmingly as their leader in the party's internal elections on Sunday.
This, despite her taking the party to another general election defeat on August 10th.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar garnered 14-thousand, 833 votes to Vasant Bharath's 2,362.
There were seven contenders for the position of UNC Deputy political leader.
Jearlean John was re-elected to the post, with 13,805 votes.
Devandranmath Tancoo was elected party chairman with 13,155 votes..as opposed to 2,262 for his rival, Larry Lalla.