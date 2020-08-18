Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar congratulates Dr. Keith Rowley & accepts full responsibility for the election result via a media release. The former PM says she will remain the UNC's leader until the party chooses otherwise. She thanked supporters & urged national unity.
