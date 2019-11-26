UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissesser accused Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan of routing the Cuanapo Bridge project in Sangre Grande through land he owns so it could be bought from him.
Speaking in Sangre Grande Monday night, she showed on a large screen, a deed for a parcel of land purchased by Sinanan in 2009 for $1.9m.
UNC Political Leader @MPKamla accuses Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan of routing the Cuanapo Bridge project in Sangre Grande through land he owns so it could be bought from him. @tv6tnt pic.twitter.com/zsjrOOMnXu— Kejan Haynes (@KejanHaynes) November 26, 2019
"I call on Rohan Sinanan to confirm or deny the contents of the deed registered in the Ministry of Legal Affairs which indicates he is owner of the land," she said. " I am asking Rohan Sinanan, at the time the decision was taken to buy the lands, whether he was part of the deliberations, or like his AG he stepped out the room when the agreed to rent his property?" I call on Rohan to tell us, whether he received any money for those lands, and if he did, what is the total sum of money paid to him by the state, the taxpayer dollars?"
The Opposition Leader linked this issue to the swirling rumours, Sinanan was paid for the Kay Donna facility, as part of the land acquisition for the Curepe Interchange. Sinanan has previously denied receiving any money from the state for this.
Sinanan sent a lengthy response to TV6 on Persad-Bissessar's claims.
"I have publicly disclosed my interest on not one but two separate occasions," Sinanan said via WhatsApp. "The Integrity Commission has also been informed of the matter officially and in writing."
Sinanan said the actions the Ministry took in 2016 to straighten the river were taken prior to his appointment.
"I have nevertheless declared my interest in that matter and have recused myself completely from all deliberations in that regard," he said.