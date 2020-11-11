Former Chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee of T&T, Khafra Kambon says urgent action is needed in dealing with the Doctor responsible for the racist recordings shared online.
In a press statement today, Kambon noted that racism and medicine is a toxic mix and called on the medical board of Trinidad and Tobago to revoke the medical license of the "ranting doctor."
He says the committee looks forward to his decertification as a result of his abusive behavior and anti-African racist language.
Kambon adds that while the behaviour would be abhorrent in any circumstance, given his profession and the faith people who need medical care would put in him, this situation is dangerous.
Meanwhile he says such outbursts are not new in the public domain, recalling degrading social media posts in the post-election period.
He then called on the authorities to tackle the overarching problem of deeply rooted negative cultural stereotypes saying there must be a systemic, multilayered approach to overcoming cultural prejudices and racism that is eating away at society.
He went on the say that the committee welcomes discussions with the medical board on how their members can benefit from racial sensitivity training to increase cultural competency amongst members.
The Medical Board met today but so far it has not revealed if the matter was discussed and whether a decision was taken.