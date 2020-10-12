Ticka Tok...the countdown is on...
As its less than 24 hours before history could be written...
As all eyes are on Justice Carol Gobin and the T&T High Court who will deliver there ruling on who has the right to run the TTFA.
Gobin is expected to deliver her judgement no latter than 3:30pm tomorrow... It's likely to be a landmark ruling which could affect how football is governed globally.
The local football administrative body and FIFA have been embroiled in a bitter and divisive battle for control in the past few months.