High Court Judge Avason Quinlan Williams today ordered that the state not deport a mother and three children to Venezuela.
The four have filed an application with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to be granted refugee status in this country.
The order has come on the heels of the deportation yesterday of 160 Venezuelans who were in the country illegally.
According to the Ministry of National Security that exercise was conducted in Conjunction with the Venezuelan authorities.
However local lawyers are asking for information on the whereabouts of a group of 19 Venezuelans , whom the judge had ordered yesterday should remain in the country while their application for a judicial review is carried out.
They want to know if the 19 were among the 160 Venezuelans deported yesterday.
The state says it was not represented at that hearing and it only came to their attention via a media report that there was an ex-parte hearing where the judge made certain orders pertaining to some Venezuelans who were in the country illegally.
According to the Attorney general this afternoon, the state was only made aware today and has since been instructed to provide the court with information on the 19 at a hearing scheduled for tomorrow evening.