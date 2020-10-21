And while the shortage of judges in the Criminal Court is being blamed for the backlog of cases, High Court Judge, Justice Frank Seepersad is calling on the Judiciary to investigate the cause of a "glitch" in the software system which assigns cases to judges at the High Court.
The glitch it was revealed, resulted in Justice Seepersad's name being "bumped off".
The judge raised the issue last week at the Registrar of the Supreme Court, asking why he had not been assigned any new cases since March.
According to a report by Express reporter Ricke Ramdass, Justice Seepersad was told a software error occurred in August and the occurrence was nothing new.
Although the issue has since been resolved the Judge remains dissatisfied that he was offered no reasonable explanation as to why the glitch was not detected until he raised concerns.
He told the Registrar the occurrence is untenable whether it took place by "accident or design" and says it's the Judiciary's obligation to ensure the integrity of random docketing of matters is preserved.
Justice Seepersad calls for an investigation and asks that necessary steps be taken to ensure there is no recurrence.