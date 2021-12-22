Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and members of the Joint Trade Union Movement, wrapped up a meeting a short while ago.
Those talks were on the requirement that government workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-January, or face being furloughed, if they aren't medically exempted.
JTUM leader Ancel Roget spoke at a virtual news conference, following the meeting.
Roget says trade unions are are not against vaccination.
But, they believe people should be allowed to choose whether or not they get vaccinated, and not have to worry about their jobs.
Union officials describe the AG offering to meet with them, was a sham, to claim consultation was done with trade unions.
They're accusing the government of trying to bully workers, and warned this won't be tolerated.
"The badgering will only only produce a counter type of effect, where there will be stoute resistance... we will resist."