Former National Security Minister and FIFA Vice President Austin Jack Warner has reportedly fallen ill and is warded at the Couva Hospital

Reports remain sketchy but sources close to the former Deputy Political Leader of the UNC and founder of the ILP tell TV6 Mr Warner fell ill this past weekend and was hospitalised at a private facility . However despite being released yesterday, TV6 has been told, Mr Warner continued to experience shortness of breath-

Our attempts to contact Mr Warner via telephone have been unsuccessful.

Contacted today for comment former ILP Leader Ms. Rekha Ramjit, did not confirm or deny the reports ... instead saying quote -

"If Mr Warner cannot be reached it means he does not want to be reached. Also, if there is anything to report, his family will do so when they see fit. However, such matters are private and his privacy should be respected."

Mr Warner resigned from politics last month after failing to win the Lopinot/Bon Air West a seat in the general election three weeks ago.

Two persons from the ILP camp tested positive for the covid-19 virus, following the general election.

