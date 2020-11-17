Assistant Commissioner of Police Irwin Hackshaw may be under suspension but the time span leading up to his November 30th retirement is closing in.

Which raises the question of whether the TTPS can complete the disciplinary proceedings against him in a matter of days.

Six weeks ago, The Police Complaints Authority in a report sent to the Commissioner of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions found there was a case for the ACP to answer in relation to allegations that he had almost $2 million in his personal bank accounts.

Acting DCP Anthony James heads the investigation and today offered this update.

