Southern Division police are tonight continuing investigations into the shooting death of an Indian national.
According to police reports, the victim, 36 year-old Shrikanth Lyer, was returning to his Purcell Street, Vistabella home when a gunman ran up to his car and began shooting at him around 8:30 last night.
CCTV footage recovered near the scene, shows that after being shot at, Lyer began reversing until he crashed into the compound's front gate.
The shooter narrowly escaped being run over
One spent nine millimeter shell was recovered in the vehicle and eight others were recovered outside the car.
Reports suggest Lyer had been living and working in Trinidad for the past seven years and was serving as an office manager with General Earth Movers Limited.
Up to news time detectives were still trying to ascertain a motive for the killing.