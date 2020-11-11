Finance Minister Colm Imbert says there is no secret that the International Monetary Fund the IMF had done a report on the local banking sector in Trinidad and Tobago.
During a news conference today, Minister Imbert responded to a call on Monday by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to state whether the nation's banking sector is in trouble.
The Minister said the IMF agreed to an assessment after a request had been made by the Government.
The Finance Minister said the IMF team did its analysis and the findings were reported on its website last month.
Minister Imbert then read out some of the IMF team's findings.