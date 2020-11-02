A group of Trinbagonians stranded abroad are taking the Government to task over this video filmed by a Trinidadian sounding woman saying "this is how they coming in this is how they doing it."
It appears to be shot at the Waterfront with the buildings in the backdrop close to Towers C & D that housed the parliament a few months ago and now earmarked for the Judiciary.
The citizens are questioning the alleged ease by which illegal immigrants can enter T&T while they remain barred.
Another citizen took to Facebook to question whether borders are really closed, accompanying her post was a picture of vessel with a handful of persons visible saying " Yesterday I counted 8 Venezuelan boats waiting outside Crews Inn to go into "small boats" to buy groceries, conduct their business etc. Completely casual and relaxed. Easie peasie like me heading to Massy Stores. They had to drive straight past the regiment base at Tetron and the Coast Guard at Staubles Bay."
UNC Senator Damian Lyder raised the matter in the Senate last week and tells us he was ridiculed by bloggers for his stance. He urged citizens-
"Demand that our borders be properly controlled with respect to non citizens and residents and demand our borders be reopened for stranded citizens abroad."