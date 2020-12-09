News tonight that the Inter‐American Commission on Human Rights has granted protection measures to six migrant children in Trinidad and Tobago.
Invoking Article 25 of its Rules of Procedure, they have officially requested T&T to refrain from deporting or expelling the six to Venezuela until their risks are assessed.
Failure to comply means a petition can be filed before the Inter-American system alleging T&T's violations of rights protected by such instruments.
The Washington based commission under the Organisation of American States says in a statement on its website, the six are at " imminent risk of being deported to Venezuela without a due analysis of their particular situations, where they allegedly face risk to their rights to life and personal integrity."
The Commission says the deportation of the children without any assessment of their particular situations can, present a serious risk.
María Claudia Pulido Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission notes with great concern in a statement that the children have been described as "undesirables"