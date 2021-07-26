Citizens woke up to the news that three children aged 17, 6 and 3 died in a fire at their Rookery Nook, Maraval home this morning.
In a video that was shared on social media, firefighters were seen trying to enter the house with a sledgehammer.
The cause of the blaze is not known at this time but investigations are continuing.
Report of House on Fire
District: St Clair
Date: 26/7/21
Personnel: 18812 PC KING, 6967 PC BERNARD, 6984 PC ALLEYNE
At About 7:45 on 26/7/21, the aforementioned officers responded to a report of house on fire behind Royal Bank on Maraval Road. On arrival PC KING and party meet first responders Insp. JOHN and a party of officers of the Maraval Police Station.
Insp John along with IATF officers, and other responding units, and civilians attempted to gain entry to the home where screams from persons inside was heard. However, same was unsuccessful.
Subsequently, units from the T&T Fire Service arrived at the scene led by FSSO CASTINO. Entry was gained to the home by Fire officials and the fire extinguished. Upon further investigation by Fire officers who entered the home, observed the bodies of three individuals who appeared to be children laying motionless.
Further information received from JANIELLE RODRIGUEZ (Mother) who is an employee of Massy Stores Maraval, indicated that the bodies inside the house were that of her children EZEKEL BURKE age 17, FAITH BURKE age 6, and KAYDEN BURKE age 3.
Also present at the scene was TROY BURKE (Father), JANICIA BURKE age 15, and ZARA BURKE age 13, Siblings) appeared not to have been in the home at the time.
Also on the scene was EHS Unit 216- 20720 St Rose and 20832 Thomas.
Enquires being continued by the District Station.