The cause of two fires in Tobago are at this time engaging the attention of police and fire officers. One occurred at Black Rock, causing damage to the tune of $1.6 million. The other fire broke out in Castara.
In Black Rock Tobago a warehouse owned by businessman Christopher 'Sco' Roberts was partially damaged. That incident occurred shortly before 7pm on Wednesday. According to divisional fire officer David Thomas, when officers responded, the top floor of the structure was well ablaze, causing horizontal spread.
There was an initial challenge with water as a nearby hydrant had no water. WASA officers were contacted and assisted with a supply , which aided in extinguishing the blaze. The fire was contained to the top floor of the three- storey building.
Officers were called to another fire, this time in Castara. They were unable to save the house belonging to Mr. Jackson. Fire officers indicate that Mr. Jackson had an ongoing dispute with a neighbour.
They say the fire victim secured his home and went to the beach, only to get a report that his house was on fire.
Investigations are continuing into both incidents.