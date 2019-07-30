Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kazim Hosein launched the second phase of the National Local Roads/Street Signage Programme in the region of Mayaro/Rio Claro, earlier today.
The programme was officially launched in June with the first street sign being installed at the renowned Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard in Diego Martin.
Permanent Secretary and Deputy Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry, the Chairman and the CEO of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation along with several members of the Council and Administration attended today's ceremony.
Minister Kazim Hosein applauded the collaborative effort of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and the Ministry of Works and Transport saying, “I would like to thank the employees and technical staff from the Ministries involved for their commitment to improving the lives of the citizens of our beloved country. This Street Signage programme will allow people in this region and those coming from other parts of the country to easily locate essential services and this is what local government is all about, bringing the much needed goods and services to the people.”
He further stated, “This initiative is a mandate of this Government and as Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, I will ensure that all Municipal Corporations across Trinidad reap the benefits of this streets signage programme. We will be going across the country replacing signs that are in very poor conditions as well as putting new signs where there are none. This programme will allow citizens to easily navigate from one region to another with the assistance of these street-name signs and this is what it is all about. As local government practitioners, we must put the people first because they are the ones that we are in office to serve.”
Minister Hosein also took the opportunity to extend Emancipation greetings to the residents of the area and the country at large before moving to install the first street sign on De Verteuil Street.