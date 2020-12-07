The Education Ministry today reaffirmed the Government's intention for the virtual or home-based re-opening of schools for Term II which starts on Monday January 4th.
CXC January exams begin on the 17th, and continue to February 4th, 2020.
In a statement today, the ministry says Phase I of the phased physical Reopening Plan is being finalized and is expected to take effect from February 8th
The proposal includes:
I. Return of students preparing for examinations: Standard 5, Forms 4-6
II. Students to be masked
III. School day to be slightly shortened
IV. Ministry of Education Health Unit to be set up in each Education District
V. A parallel system for students who do not return to the physical classroom.
A second draft of the Guidelines will be circulated to stakeholders by December 11th, 2020 and a stakeholder meeting follows in the first week of January.