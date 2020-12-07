The Education Ministry today reaffirmed the Government's intention for the virtual or home-based re-opening of schools for Term II which starts on Monday January 4th.

CXC January exams begin on the 17th, and continue to February 4th, 2020.

In a statement today, the ministry says Phase I of the phased physical Reopening Plan is being finalized and is expected to take effect from February 8th

The proposal includes:

I. Return of students preparing for examinations: Standard 5, Forms 4-6

II. Students to be masked

III. School day to be slightly shortened

IV. Ministry of Education Health Unit to be set up in each Education District

V. A parallel system for students who do not return to the physical classroom.

A second draft of the Guidelines will be circulated to stakeholders by December 11th, 2020 and a stakeholder meeting follows in the first week of January.

