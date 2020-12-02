The Hindu Women's Organisation is in support of Sex Education being taught to children at the Nation's Schools but President of the Organisation Kamla Tewarie says her members still have some concerns.
On the Morning Edition, Ms Tewarie said sex education can contribute to children's knowledge as it pertains to decisions about their physical, emotional and sexual well-being.
However Ms Tewarie says children must be taught age-appropriate topics.
Ms Tewarie's comments come on the heels of objections from the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha over the proposed introduction of sex education in primary schools including the ones run by denominational boards
The issue of sex education was raised during a recent online National Consultation on Education.