During the question and answer period, in the House of Representatives, Member of Parliament for Oropouche East -- Dr. Roodal Moonilal asked Minister of National Security -- Fitzgerald Hinds, about on how could someone be able to breach the TT Travel Pass system so easily.
Hinds responded, saying Dr. Moonilal would not be aware of how the systems works.
And, made the following claim...
"The Member for Oropouche East would hardly know because he happens to be among those who entered without their, the only person who entered Trinidad and Tobago without getting a travel pass in these circumstances, in breach. But in any event for the benefit of the public, as I indicated and the member would hardly understand what I mean by honour, it is an honour system upon arrival, it is only then that the information would be verified and the police will do what they have to do."
Hinds says he's hoping the full brunt of the law will be applied to those who are liable for what happened.