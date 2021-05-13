Lopinot residents were not very happy this Eid Holiday, as they awoke to scores of visitors in their community often used as a retreat in non-pandemic times.
One resident posted this video to social media saying as at 10:30 am scores of vehicles of various colours and brands invading our community.
He said "It has come to my attention that these hikers are in the area. This makes it bad for the small family oriented community. We are not a hiding spot, don't come here and bring the virus. We have families just like you all. If you all don't have patience , we will all become patients!"
When contacted The TTPS says officers of the Arouca Police Station went to the Lopinot Recreation Ground where they observed a group of persons gathered.
Police say at the time no group exceeded more than 5 persons and they were adhering to other COVID-19 regulations.
Leader of a Group Fusion Hikers when contacted by police was interviewed by police who said the Hike was organized before the Lockdown but was subsequently canceled.
He told police some, unaware of the cancellation, still turned up.
Police advised the crowd such activities are in breach of the COVID-19 regulations and they were asked to disperse in groups of no more than 5.
The hikers complied and no one was arrested.