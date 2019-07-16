President Paula Mae Weekes has sworn in the Commissioners of the Enquiry into the management of the land acquisition process for the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
The Office of the President released photos of Justice Sebastien Ventour, a retired Judge of the Supreme Court of Trinidad and Tobago and Mr. Gregory Delzin, an Attorney-at-law, being sworn in.
Communications Minister Stuart Young announced the Commission of Enquiry on July 11 citing numerous irregularities in the process.
Since then the opposition as come out against the proposed commission, calling it a waste of taxpayer money but saying they're wiling to cooperate and let the chips fall where they may.