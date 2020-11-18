Within the last hour, Heritage issued a public advisory warning members of the public to avoid the Godineau River until further notice.
In its latest statement, the company urged people who utilise the river from La fortune Pluck road to the river's mouth at Mosquito Creek to exercise caution.
They say this warning is to facilitate a swift clean up currently underway in response to the oil spill.
Heritage says failure to avoid the area may jeopardize the clean-up activities and put people at risk.