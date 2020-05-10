Ginger

Port-of-Spain, May 10, 2020: The Ministry of Health advises the public of reports received concerning the sale, in local markets, of fresh ginger, which has been contaminated with the pesticide Methomyl. Investigations are currently being conducted in this regard.

The alleged contaminated ginger was derived from approximately 200lbs of planting material (pieces of ginger sized approximately 2-3inches) that were reportedly stolen from a farmer.

Methomyl (Lannate) is extremely toxic if ingested and moderately toxic if inhaled. It can cause nausea, dizziness, confusion, and at very high exposures (e.g., accidents or major spills), respiratory paralysis and death.

Due to the possible risk to public health and for consumer protection, the Ministry of Health is advising, out of an abundance of caution, that the public should only purchase whole ginger root. DO NOT purchase pieces of ginger less than 4 inches in length. The public is also advised to discard all ginger pieces, less than 4 inches in length, which were purchased during the period May 7th 2020 to May 10th 2020.

If you experience any health issues after consuming ginger, please contact your nearest health care facility immediately and notify the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division of the Ministry of Health at 623-5242 or email cfdd@health.gov.

 

